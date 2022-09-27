EveryMatrix delivers upgrade of MDJS Maroc online solution ordered by Intralot

Share Facebook

EveryMatrix has delivered an end-to-end revamp of the online offering of La Marocaine des Jeux & des Sports (MDJS) – Morocco’s state-owned gambling operator.

The strategic project follows a landmark agreement signed in April with Intralot SPA, the lead technology systems provider of MDJS.

The technology incumbents were tasked with redeveloping the online offering and product portfolio of MDJS, delivering a bespoke solution for Morocco’s exclusive sports betting and lottery operator.

Key online upgrades saw EveryMatrix replace MDJS existing sportsbook solution with its OddsMatrix platform.

MDJS’ operating capacity has been bolstered by the integration of a customised GamMatrix PAM, paired with additional content featuring the lottery games portfolio from Intralot, virtual sports, and instant games from CasinoEngine.

Technical requirements will see EveryMatrix support MDJS KYC duties and payment processing further safeguarded by the tech group’s Managed Services division.

“The partnership with Intralot and MDJS marks a milestone for our sports division, and I’m beyond thrilled to be working together with such renowned names,” said Ebbe Groes, CEO of EveryMatrix.

“EveryMatrix is committed to supporting its clients and partners with the best-in-class technology. We’ll continue our string of investments in our portfolio to ensure Intralot and MDJS offer truly spectacular player experiences to their punters with the next step being the integration of Intralot lottery games for online sales on the MDJS website.”

MDJS marked the upgrade as a major corporate objective, as its new website and online offering will match the scale capacity of its existing +1,000 retail points across Morocco.

Mohammed Karim EL Yaakoubi, General Manager of Intralot Maroc, commented: “With this agreement, Intralot partners with one of the leading B2B providers in the world today. With Intralot’s strong local presence and a best-of-breed retail technology, we will jointly set out to ambitiously grow the online presence of MDJS with safe, responsible, and world-class quality products.”