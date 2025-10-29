Share Facebook

Superbet will implement a new leadership structure in 2026 to advance its commercial presence in new and existing markets and complete key technical projects.

Effective 1 January 2026, company founder Sacha Dragic will re-assume the role of sole CEO, marking a new chapter in the operator’s long-term growth strategy. The appointment will see Co-CEO Jimmy Maymann step down from day-to-day management and return to Superbet’s Board as a corporate advisor.

The reorganisation follows a transformative 2025 for Superbet, during which Dragic and Maymann secured €1.3bn in capital backed by private equity giant Blackstone.

As part of the new structure, Albert Simsensohn, currently Group COO, will be promoted to Deputy CEO, responsible for aligning group strategy and ensuring the execution of Superbet’s global ambitions.

Meanwhile, Eamonn O’Loughlin, current CCO International, will step into the role of Group COO, expanding his remit to lead Customer Operations and Partnerships across the business, while retaining commercial oversight of markets outside Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Commenting on the changes, Sacha Dragic, Founder and incoming CEO, said: “I want to recognise Jimmy Maymann, whose leadership and partnership have shaped much of our progress to date.

“Over the past couple of years, we have achieved remarkable results, advancing our product and technology capabilities, strengthening our position in key markets, and building a culture of financial discipline and accountability.

“This planned evolution of our leadership team marks a natural step in our growth journey. It reflects the maturity of our organisation and our ambition to push forward, positioning Superbet for the next phase of sustainable global expansion.”

This summer PE fund Blackstone agreed a €1.3bn capital investment backing Superbet to accelerate its expansion in under-penetrated markets, including Brazil, and to enhance its proprietary product and technology platform.

Blackstone praised Superbet’s agility and hyper-localised strategy, noting that the operator had “become market leader in Romania in less than a decade since its establishment,” and now has the capability to replicate that success internationally.

Outgoing Co-CEO Jimmy Maymann, who will remain on the board as an advisor, added: “When Sacha first asked me to join the Board three years ago, our ambition was made clear: to transform Superbet into a global challenger built on a world-class product and technology platform.

“It was necessary to accelerate that change from within, and I took the lead on that chapter of transformation. It’s been a privilege to work with Sacha and the whole Superbet team, and I’ll continue to do so as an advisor and board member. This is a great company with huge potential ahead, and I look forward to helping see it materialise.”