… but regulator warns of tax rise impact and other verticals’ mixed results, Jake Pollard writes for SBC News.

The online sports betting market continued to drive digital growth in France during the first half of the year despite no football Euros or World Cup tournament and FDJ United consolidated its position as the leading French gambling operator, figures published by the Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) on Wednesday revealed.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) across all verticals was up 6% to €1.4bn and sports betting grew strongly despite the absence of major sporting events, with stakes up 15% to €6bn vs. H1 2024 and GGR up 10% to €961m. Active and unique player numbers rose by more than 10% for the vertical.

However, ANJ cautioned that the “global performance masks contrasting trends: online sports betting remains the driving force behind the online segment and the market as a whole, while horse betting has seen mixed results and poker has experienced a sharp decline in activity”.

The French regulator added that the impact of the tax increase on online operators that came into effect on July 1, and in particular the 15% tax on operators’ media and marketing expenses, was still difficult to assess.

FDJ United’s acquisition of Kindred Group in Oct24 enabled it to record a 19% annual rise in GGR to €4.4bn. However, excluding that contribution, FDJ’s GGR was up 1.6% and turnover dropped 1.7% to €1.9bn. Kindred’s activities are now included as part of FDJ’s online betting and gaming division, where H1 turnover increased 458% to €700m during the period.

FDJ’s land-based lottery and sports betting numbers rose 4.4%, with scratch cards up 8.8% and benefiting “from long Euromillions cycles (more than 20 super jackpots exceeding €75m over the six-month period) and the strong performance from instant games”. Land-based stakes at horse racing tote PMU followed 2024’s (-5.5%) pattern and were down 4.2% to €3.2bn, while its GGR was down 2.6% to €830m, following on from a 4% drop in 2024.

Growth in online horse racing pari mutuel stakes was flat (+1%) at €795m after recording 2.3% growth in H1 2023 and +6% in 2024. GGR remained stable at €174m and average daily bets rose, but unique players numbers were down 3% to 447,000. ANJ said the “figures seem to reflect increased competition in the segment, with players taking advantage of promotional welcome offers”.

Online poker GGR was down 4% YoY at €246m in H1 although the number of players increased as a result of cross-selling. Cash games declined sharply, with GGR down 15% to €47m, while MTT and Sit&Go formats were flat at €199m GGR. However, the number of active accounts and unique players grew strongly at 1.7m (+12%) and 1.3m (+10%) thanks to operators’ cross-sell strategies.