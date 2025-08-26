Entain sues Liquidity Trading over property infringement

Share Facebook

Entain has filed a lawsuit against Liquidity Trading Limited over alleged intellectual property infringement.

Liquidity Trading Ltd is the owner of Oddsmonkey, which operates in the matched betting space.

Matched betting is where players take advantage of free bets and promotions by bookmakers, turning them into withdrawable profit by betting both for and against an outcome.

No further details have yet been released but what is known so far about the suit is that defendants are Entain, together with its subsidiaries Ladbrokes Betting and Gaming Limited, and 365 Scores UK Limited. Another claimant is LC International Limited. These are all represented by Wiggin LLP.

Besides Liquidity Trading Ltd, other defendants include Liquidity PA Ltd, which owns matched betting brand Outplayed. A specific person has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, Samuel Stoffel.

Data records reveal that Stoffel is a board member of LiquidityLiquidity PA Limited. He’s also the founder of Outplayed, and served as its CEO before they both merged in 2024.

Oddsmonkey has this written on its website: “With matched betting in the UK, you can unlock the free bet and protect any money you use to place a bet with.

“Typically, you will end up with approximately 80% of the free bet amount, so a £30 free bet turns into around £24 profit.”

While matched betting is not illegal in the UK, bookmakers are usually against it as it exploits their marketing campaigns. It is often viewed as a form of bonus abuse by operators, and can result in player accounts being suspended or terminated.

UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) data shows that 643,779 customer accounts were restricted in some way or another in 2024, representing 4.31% of total active online UK betting accounts.

A total of 2.23% of active accounts were closed by operators last year also – there is a strong chance that some or many of these will be due to match bettors being caught out, though there is no way to accurately state this for certain.