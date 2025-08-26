Share Facebook

Entain Plc has handed the permanent reins of its Australia and New Zealand arm to Andrew Vouris, following a global search for a new Chief Executive.

Vouris, who has led the business on an interim basis since June, will now take the role full-time, tasked with steering Entain ANZ through what the group described as a “compliance-led and customer-focused” new era.

The new CEO brings deep sector experience, having served as General Manager and Operations Lead of Tabcorp’s Media and Wagering unit before joining Entain in 2021.

He was instrumental in building Entain’s esports wagering division following the acquisition of Unikrn, although the venture was wound down in 2023 as the group scaled back non-core projects.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Entain’s Australasian strategy.

From the second half of 2025, the leadership team sees strong prospects in the region, which CEO Stella David and CFO Rob Wood have previously described as a “soft market” ripe for growth.

Entain is prioritising aggressive expansion of Ladbrokes Australia and Neds to capture state-level market share as compliance rules reshape the sector.

Meanwhile, legislative reform in New Zealand is tightening the screws on offshore operators. Amendments to the Racing Industry Act, effective from 28 June 2025, extend TAB NZ’s exclusivity over racing and sports betting into the online sphere.

The so-called “legislative net” will block unlicensed foreign platforms from targeting Kiwi players, keeping wagering funds onshore to support the sustainability of the racing and sports industry while reinforcing harm-minimisation protections.

Stella David backed the appointment, concluding: “Andrew’s leadership as interim CEO has demonstrated his commitment to our people, our partners, and to building a sustainable, compliance-led and customer-focused culture.”

His tenure may come up against some difficulties, however, with AUSTRAC, Australia’s financial regulator, looking into Entain’s operations – specifically how it has met its anti-money laundering duties.

