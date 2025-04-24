Share Facebook

LeoVegas Group has announced that it is launching a second office in the UK.

Planning to open in a Grade A building in the centre of Leeds, the move hopes to strengthen the Swedish provider’s presence in the British market whilst aligning with its brands such as BetMGM and LeoVegas.

Yorkshire’s largest city is no stranger to the betting industry, with Flutter Entertainment’s Sky Bet a long-term resident of the city centre. LeoVegas may have taken inspiration from its UK rival in tapping into the city’s large economy, especially as it continues to ramp up its sports betting brands and activity.

Gethin Evans, LeoVegas Group Managing Director UK and Ireland, said: “We’re looking forward to moving into our new Leeds office shortly.

“It’s an important step towards our key goal to continue building the strength of our hero brands in the UK, BetMGM and LeoVegas, by attracting top talent. Leeds will support our main office in Newcastle, which will continue to remain the UK heart of LeoVegas Group.”

LeoVegas’ Newcastle HQ is its traditional primary UK office location, having been open since 2018. Joining its Northeastern counterpart, the new Leeds office is a sizable addition at around approximately 5,000 sq. ft.

LeoVegas also highlighted that the move aligns with its focus on diversity, as the news comes as company joined the Women in Tech organisation and took part in the #WITswe2025 Conference this week.

The group outlined that it has already started to recruit for key roles in the new office, which includes Senior UK Sports Director, Senior Finance Business Partner and Legal Counsel.

This comes after some notable departures from the company in recent months, and five years on from a reduction of the company’s group-wide headcount by around 100, attributed to a focus on efficiency and cost control at the time.

In a more recent UK employee development, Sam Behar has just announced that he has moved on from his position as Director of UK and Sponsorship after more than two years at the company.

Making the announcement on his LinkedIn page, Behar stated that he would be stepping away as part of a wider business transformation. In his role, Behar was responsible for the group’s BetMGM, LeoVegas, BetUK and Pink Casino brands in the UK market, as well as its sponsorship portfolio.