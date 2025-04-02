Share Facebook

Ryman Racing, trading as Colossalbet, has been hit with regulatory action after posting prohibited gambling advertisements to social media.

The Australian operator was fined AU$60,000 (£29,000) by a Magistrate at Downing Centre Local Court on 31 March. The court concluded that five of its posts across Facebook and Instagram pages failed to meet standards of ‘decency, dignity and good taste’.

Liquor & Gaming New South Wales (NSW) Acting Executive Director of Regulatory Operations, Bernadette Beard, said the decision highlights the consequences of breaching the state’s gambling advertising laws.

She stated: “This is the first time a wagering operator in NSW has been prosecuted and convicted for publishing ads which offend standards of decency, dignity and good taste.

“L&GNSW actively monitors gambling advertising across all platforms and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary.”

A “serious penalty”

The ads in question were published by Ryman Racing’s sub-brand PuntHub in October 2023.

According to NSW laws, gambling ads accessible to state residents must adhere to strict requirements around community protection under the Betting and Racing Act 1998.

“This is a serious penalty. I would urge betting providers to take note and ensure the standards in the Act are being met in their advertising,” Beard added.

The news comes not long after NSW announced that gambling advertising will no longer be permitted on the state’s transport network.

NSW Premier Chris Minns signed a ‘prohibition agreement’ to prohibit gambling advertising across trains, metro services, trams and taxis, whilst the ban also covers all stations and terminals used by the public.

The ban is being implemented over a 12-month period, during which the NSW government will work with contract holders to implement the required changes.

“NSW operates one of the largest portfolios of advertising assets across Australia,” a government statement at the time of the new rule’s announcement read.

“This includes 798 advertising boards at Sydney train stations, 49 road-facing digital billboards, adverts on up to 3,711 urban buses, 76 trams, and across the Tangara train fleet.”