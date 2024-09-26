Gentoo Media rebrands ahead of strategic business division

Share Facebook

Gentoo Media, formerly known as GiG Media, has announced that an agreement has been reached between shareholders to change the name of the company.

The firm has now added ‘Inc.’, to become Gentoo Media Inc., and better reflect the business model going forward.

It is a strategic step that is part of the ongoing restructuring process that will divide the firm’s media and platform divisions. This is expected to be finalised on 30 September, with the platform and sportsbook division of Gaming Innovation Group being spun off as an independent listed company under the GiG Software PLC name.

Gentoo Media Inc. will continue its dual-listing on Norway’s Oslo Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol G2MNO, as well as on the Swedish Nasdaq Stockholm under the abbreviation G2M.

In more recent news, the company extended its partnership with Betsson Group Affiliates (BGA) which will now move into its fifth consecutive year.

With the new deal in place, BGA will continue to use Gentoo Media Inc.’s proprietary GiG Comply solution to strengthen its compliance standards across all markets where it operates.