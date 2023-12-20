Mark Hughes named Allwyn CSO ahead of National Lottery takeover

Share Facebook

Allwyn has named Mark Hughes as its new Chief Security Officer to lead all areas of security for The National Lottery.

Sitting on Allwyn’s Executive Leadership Team, Hughes will assume his role at the multinational operator on 15 January, ahead ofAllwyn will taking over the operation of The National Lottery on 1 February.

Andria Vidler, Allwyn’s UK CEO, commented: “Preserving the security of The National Lottery at all times is of critical importance, including as we roll out our ambitious plans for the transformation of The National Lottery so that it becomes more modern, digital and engaging for players. I’m delighted to welcome Mark to our team.”

Joining from Smart DCC, the new hire will oversee information security at Allwyn, as well as game platform security and physical security.

Further experience has seen Hughes spend 16 years at Vodafone, including 12 years as Chief Corporate Security Officer for its UK business where he led Corporate Security operations and Security compliance programme.

On joining the operator, Hughes said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Allwyn and being part of the next chapter in the journey of the National Lottery.

“Working for an organisation that literally makes dreams come true and contributes to good causes is a huge privilege and I can’t wait to get started.”

Earlier this month Allwyn reported that it has maintained year-on-year growth despite challenging Q3 headwinds in Greece.

The lottery group also reported strategic progress on core expansion initiatives while facing tough year-end trading conditions reflected across the gambling industry.

Publishing its Q3 unaudited accounts, the lottery conglomerate’s consolidated revenues stood at €2bn, doubling the comparative 2022 results of €1bn.

The increase was attributed to the acquisition of Camelot UK and its US assets, with Allwyn set to take control of the National Lottery’s current operator before the UK government’s multi-billion-pound contract changes hands in 2024.