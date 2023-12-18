Charles Mizzi to take over from Carl Brincat as MGA CEO

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has announced that Charles Mizzi will succeed Carl Brincat as CEO.

Effective from 26 January 2024, the appointment follows the public call issued on 30 October this year, and the selection process which ensued thereafter.

Mizzi will be shadowing Brincat throughout January to ‘ensure a smooth transition’ at the helm of the Authority.

Minister for the Economy, EU Funds and Lands, Silvio Schembri, thanked Brincat for what he described as a ‘sterling service’ as CEO over the past three years, and congratulated Mizzi on his new role.

Schembri said: “With his vast experience in managing the operations of a number of entities and his contributions towards major projects, Charles Mizzi is undoubtedly the right candidate to continue building on what the MGA has achieved so far, and lead his excellent colleagues within the Authority towards further future success.”

Joining the MGA following a five-year tenure at the helm of the Residency Malta Agency, Mizzi has been named ‘instrumental’ in leading the organisation towards its goal of ensuring that Malta is a ‘reputable and desirable residency’ in terms of investment jurisdictions.

The authority also emphasised that with a ‘dynamic and results-driven professional with extensive experience in operations management’, the Board of Governors is confident that Mizzi will continue to build on these solid foundations.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead the Authority,” Mizzi highlighted.

“I am keen to build on past successes and, together with the team under the guidance of the Minister responsible and the Board of Governors, to strategically steer the Authority forward so that Malta’s already robust position in the field may be further strengthened, while delivering value to all stakeholders.”