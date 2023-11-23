Digitain to ‘navigate the maze’ of growing Portuguese market for LeBull

LeBull.pt has selected Digitain to power its sportsbook in the Portuguese market.

The Yerevan-headquartered provider is supporting LeBull’s entry Portugal’s online betting and gaming market as revenue in the country continues to grow, reaching all-time highs in Q1 2023.

Vardges Vardanyan, Founder of Digitain, explained: “Portugal is a growing regulated market, and we are delighted to work with the management of LeBull. We share the same vision in bringing new player experiences into the Portuguese market.

“We therefore look forward to supporting and growing the LeBull brand together over what is an exciting time with our award-winning sportsbook platform technology and services.”

Meanwhile, Digitain has acted as LeBull’s compass from day one, according to Tiago Pereira, Head of LeBull Portugal.

He praised the group for helping LeBull.pt to ‘navigate the maze’ of offering sportsbooks in a highly regulated market like Portugal.

“They offer a top-tier service and quality support,” Pereira added. “Portugal provides a lot of opportunities to create market share and growth in comparison to other regulated European countries.

“We look forward to working with Digitain’s team as we accelerate our growth in Portugal over the months ahead.”

Last week, Digitain also revealed that it is delivering a sportsbook using a bespoke API solution with Winner.ro. This deal now supports the Romanian online operator’s ‘next phase of growth’ in the country’s regulated market.