Aircash to support EGBA’s positioning in the payments landscape

The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) has announced that payments service provider Aircash has become its very first associate member.

The Brussels-based association has recently expanded its membership to include payment service providers in the online gaming and betting sector.

Maarten Haijer, Secretary General of EGBA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aircash as our first associate member. Their insight and experience will be invaluable in helping EGBA shape its understanding and positioning within the payments landscape.

“By opening our membership, to include companies such as Aircash, we aim to better unite the industry’s voice and improve our understanding of how different regulatory issues impact various parts of our sector.”

Aircash provides digital payments for Central and South-Eastern European merchants and ensures compliance with a wide range of geographical regulations.

The deal will see the firm use its compliance expertise to support the EGBA with its positioning in the payments landscape, whilst Aircash’s new role signifies a move towards fostering dialogue and collaboration between the gaming and payments sectors.

“We are proud to join EGBA,” added Hrvoje Ćosić, CEO of Croatia-headquartered Aircash.

“As one of Europe’s leading payments platforms, we’re committed to providing secure, frictionless, and compliant financial experiences to those operating within the gaming industry and are excited to help drive this mission forward within EGBA.”