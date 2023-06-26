VBet 24th operator to be granted Dutch KOA licence

Share Facebook

SCGO has announced that it has officially secured an online gambling licence in the Netherlands.

The Malta-based operator was issued the licence by Dutch regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), and became effective on 23 June.

The company is now able to offer its igaming platform to players in the country for the next five years (until 22 June 2028), although it is unclear yet which of its brands it will operate under.

In securing the new licence, SCGO becomes the 24th operator to have been allowed to offer igaming in the Netherlands.

The business is mainly associated with its Vbet brand – which currently runs under a Malta licence.

Earlier this month, KSA issued an ‘urgent appeal’ to Dutch Minister for Legal Protections, Franc Weerwind, to amend the Remote Gambling Act (KOA) supervisory technicalities.

Weerwind, who is currently charged with the evaluation of the Remote Gambling Act (KOA) in 2024, has been asked to modify the Law to allow KSA “to have access to false identity documents for enforcement and supervision purposes”.

KSA requires the authority to generate false ID documents for monitoring purposes, which are deemed necessary to ensure that compliance is being fully observed by KOA-licensed gambling providers.

At present, fake IDs are required to be processed by the National Identity Agency, whilst the Authority must be granted a legal contingent to use them.