Kambi and LMG Gaming build sportsbook in Puerto Rico

Kambi Group plc has partnered with LMG Gaming (LMGG) to provide its sportsbook to the latter’s ApuestaPR betting brand.

Owned by Puerto Rican media company Liberman Media Group, LMGG’s ApuestaPR will utilise ‘unique marketing opportunities’ by combining Kambi’s APIs and marketing tools with the Teleonce television network and on-air talent, as well as celebrity endorsements.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder, said: “Partnering with LMG Gaming is an exciting opportunity, as they are on a mission to create the most engaging sports betting product in Puerto Rico.

“By leveraging Kambi’s enhanced empowerment and marketing tools, alongside its popular Teleonce brand, LMG Gaming will be able to reach its target audience and drive player engagement through a bespoke betting experience.”

In addition to mobile sports betting, ApuestaPR has also outlined plans to offer a retail sportsbook solution through a large network of retail outlets across Puerto Rico.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Kambi for our ApuestaPR sports betting business in Puerto Rico,” noted Winter Horton, Partner at LMG Gaming. “After extensive research the choice was clear, Kambi is by far the best-in-class sportsbook in the industry and we are honoured to build our business in Puerto Rico with them.

“With our top-rated Teleonce television network providing unlimited marketing and our key retail relationships, we are very confident that ApuestaPR will be the number one sports betting platform in Puerto Rico.”

