BetGames secures licences to take Twain Sport to UK market

Ted Orme-Claye April 12, 2023 Europe, Latest News, Sportsbook, UK Comments Off on BetGames secures licences to take Twain Sport to UK market

BetGames has outlined plans to significantly expand its presence in the UK, having received ‘multiple’ new licences from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

The Lithuania-founded firm has set out delivery of its Twain Sport holding to UK licence holders as a primary objective, covering the brand’s 24/7 football and basketball content.

Under the latest round of UKGC licence distributions, the firm has been handed permits for real events betting and virtual events betting, building on gambling software and casino host licences, paving the way for its UK expansion plans.

BetGames’ CEO, Andreas Koeberl, said: “Our latest UK approvals are going to be an absolute game-changer for us. Live since October 2022, Twain Sport has already proven a resounding success having been deployed with 45 operators globally in just six months, as well as 20 more contracts currently under negotiation.”

Of particular significance to BetGames is Twain Sports, which has become the firm’s flagship product over the past year with its short-term football and basketball formats.

The firm currently provides 1,440 matches per day for a total of 42,200 a month, targeting millennial and Gen Z demographics in particular with a “low-staking, regulation-friendly format”.

The UK licences closely follow the firm’s entry into Canada’s Ontario province, lauded by Koeberl as an ideal market for BetGames/Twain Sports’ hybrid products.

In an interview with SBC shortly after BetGames secured launch in Ontario, he emphasised that the company has “big plans” for the province, with 10 partners lined up to take its products live.

Commenting on the new raft of UK licences, Koeberl continued: ”Our mission at BetGames has always been to offer unique products for the iGaming industry.

“With Twain Sport, we have something truly special for the UK market – the first-of-its-kind high-turnover sporting action that will be the perfect cross-sell for sports betting and casino fans. Perfect for the new low-staking regulatory environment in the UK, we can’t wait to see how it performs!”

