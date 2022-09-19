Share Facebook

Betsson has launched a localised sports betting and gaming offering in Mexico, as the company seeks to maintain momentum on its Latin American expansion strategy.

Initially commencing operations on a trial basis, the betsson.mx brand will be managed by the company’s Latin American hub based in Bogota, Colombia, which will cooperate with the Malta-based division.

The group has set a goal of ‘ramping up commercial activities’ for larger tournaments in Mexico later this year, part of a wider focus on fostering regional growth through localisation and cultural embracement.

Andrea Rossi, Commercial Director for Latin America at Betsson Group, said: “We are overjoyed to have launched in Mexico, the second biggest gaming market in Latin America.

“We will be using our experience in the online gaming industry and with this, we are certain that we will attain our vision of offering engaging products as well as providing the best customer experience in the industry, now also to our Mexican customers.”

A product breakdown of Betsson’s new brand includes a ‘range of sports and events’ with North American methods of betting popular among Mexican consumers, such as money line, parley, and teaser bets.

As well as supporting betsson.mx with its Bogota and Malta-based headquarters, the group will also leverage its tech platform including a proprietary sportsbook, casino games portfolio and features to provide a ‘competitive gaming experience’.

Betsson has been active in Latin America since 2008, with Colombia becoming one of its most prominent markets after market entry was secured in 2020 via the acquisition of a 70% stake in ColBet, which was subsequently rebranded to Betsson Colombia.

Additionally, the company has embarked on an extensive marketing strategy in the region, having signed partnerships with AC Milan and Zé Roberto in Latin America-focused deals as well as the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022.

The significance of Latin America to Betsson’s wider operations, which also encompass Europe, Africa and English-speaking North America, was shown in its Q2 trading results earlier this year – 25% of group revenue came from the region.

Jesper Svensson, CEO of Betsson Operations, remarked: “We continue to deliver on our geographically diversified growth strategy and see great potential ahead in the Latin American markets in general and in Mexico in particular, given the size of its economy and population.

“I am particularly excited about the upcoming football World Cup during the seasonally very busy fourth quarter and am confident that Mexican customers will enjoy Betsson’s market-leading product offering.”