Fortuna Entertainment appoints Victor Corcoran as new CEO 

Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) has confirmed the appointment of Victor Corcoran as new Chief Executive of the Central and Eastern European (CEE) omni-channel gambling business.

The move sees FEG conclude its nine-month search to find a leadership successor to Per Widerström who stood down as CEO of the business back in January, choosing to end his eight-year tenure as Chief Executive of the CEE gambling group.

Corcoran is the former CEO of Paddy Power Online (2018-2022) where he oversaw the Irish bookmaker’s technical integration with Betfair’s sports betting platform.

This summer, he announced that he had left Flutter Entertainment, choosing not to participate in the FTSE100 firm’s leadership reorganisation of its business units.

Corcoran commented via LinkedIn: “Excited to be joining the team at Fortuna Entertainment Group, one of the leading omni-channel betting and gaming businesses in the CEE region.

“The business has some really great people, strong brands, an extensive retail footprint, continues to significantly invest in technology and operates in some fast-growing markets with massive potential, it should definitely be an exciting journey.”

FEG confirmed that Corcoran had joined the business on 13 September, taking over the duties of David Vanek, the group’s General Manager who had served as Interim CEO since March.

FEG operates the biggest CEE retail betting network in operating the brands of Fortuna Entertainment (Czech Rep), Casa Pariurilor (Romania), Hattrick, and PSK Sports (Croatia).