Stake.com announced as principal sponsor of the European Cricket Championships

Stake.com has been announced as a principal partner of the European Cricket Championships, which will take place from 12 September to 14 October 2022 in Malaga, Spain.

Hosted by the European Cricket League (ECL), the European Cricket Championships is recognised as the only professional Ten10 cricket tournament to be hosted outside of Britain.

The European Cricket League was launched in 2021 with the goal of promoting and popularising cricket’s new Ten10 format within the wider European continent.

Stake.com will be one of the main partners of the European Cricket Championships, pitting 21 national teams against each other over five weeks.

Dominic Rae, Sponsorship Manager of Stake.com, said: “We are excited for this partnership with The European Cricket Championship. We have been impressed with the tournament’s growth, and cricket is a sport with an enormous and passionate fan base. We are looking forward to seeing some top-class action across the 120 matches of the tournament.”

Coverage of the European Cricket Championships will be broadcast and distributed by the European Cricket Network (ECN) to international partners, as tournament organisers anticipate generating a total global audience of + 40m.

Stake.com joins principal partners Victoria Cervezas, CarGest, Kookaburra and Vithas Health as the founding sponsors of the European Cricket League.

Roger Feiner, CEO of the European Cricket League AG, commented: “European Cricket is proud to partner with Stake.com, one of the most innovative and engaging companies within this sector, for the European Cricket Championships 2022

“With this engagement, European Cricket is proud to sit alongside other first-class sponsorships of Stake.com such as their partnerships with Premier League team Everton FC, Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC and several other high-profile global partnerships that include UFC and Sergio Aguero.

Like Stake.com we are innovators, and we believe there can be a lot of overlap between our companies when it comes to principles and best practices.”