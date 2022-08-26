Juana Bischoff to oversee business development at Oddin.gg

Share Facebook

Oddin.gg has appointed Juana Bischoff as Senior Business Development Manager, responsible for maintaining partnerships and relationship building.

Bischoff will play a role in upholding and expanding the esports betting solutions provider’s ‘end-to-end esports betting ecosystem’ and partner network.

Prior to joining Oddin.gg, the new hire acquired experience of esports betting in four different positions at Bayes Esports, finishing her three year tenure at the company in the position of Director of Global Accounts.

Bischoff remarked: “Collaborating closely with customers is always a key part of a successful relationship and my main approach.

“Understanding and providing the best solutions to support them in their strategic growth ambitions drives me every day. I’m thrilled to join the Oddin.gg team and contribute to the expansion of its best-in-class esports betting solutions.”

Oddin.gg predicts that Bischoff’s appointment will ‘accelerate revenue growth’ and strengthen commercial partnerships to the company, as it progresses with its international expansion strategy.

Her hiring comes off the back of a series of prominent partnerships for the firm, which have seen its iframe and esports odds solutions leveraged by a range of B2C operators such as Betway and Yolo Group’s Sportsbet.io, as well as B2B suppliers including OpenBet and Altenar.

In support of its growth ambitions, Oddin.gg has embarked on an extensive recruitment strategy across sales, IT development, data science and trading, whilst also securing £4.5m in a Series A funding round last week, gaining two new investors in Velo Partners and Genting Ventures in the process.

Marek Suchar, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added: “More and more operators and platforms are approaching us to learn more about the esports betting space and how they can benefit from it.

“Juana will be a valuable member of the team to help further educate the market on esports topics. She will also build strong grassroots and mutually beneficial relationships within the industry for the years to come. We are excited to have her on board.”