Paula Cara Farcas will assume the position as Colossus Bets’ CEO, filling the role upon the upcoming departure of David O’Reilly.

Taking over from the outgoing O’Reilly, Farcas will vacate her position as CTO, with Alberto Zuin subsequently filling this vacancy from his current position of CIO and CISO.

Meanwhile, Laurence Jones, the company’s Head of Product, will be promoted to Chief Product Officer, as Eva Karagianni-Goel departs from her role as COO.

In implementing the leadership reshuffle, Colossus states that it is targeting growth of its market position as a provider of pools, tote and cash out technology.

“Paula is a well respected leader who, as CTO, built and controlled our entire technology stack,” remarked Bernard Marantelli, Founder and former CEO of Colossus Bets.

“She combines a deep understanding of our world leading technology with strong commercial acumen, which makes her the natural choice to lead Colossus into the future.

“Looking at the entire new C-level team, we are really fortunate to have mentored such strong talent internally, allowing us to confidently pass the baton to this next generation of leaders at an exciting time for the company. We could not have done better by looking externally on any level.”

Farcas first joined Colossus in October 2015, working as the companies’ Ruby on Rails Developer until November 2016, followed by a 14 month tenure as Head of Racing Product.

A London-based betting developer, Colossus specialises in pool and social wagering products, such as providing a platform for betting syndicates, and covering a global network including Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, South Africa, Singapore, Nigeria, Eurasia and the US.

Following the leadership reshuffle, Colossus aims to launch its core pools product in the US market for the first time, having previously secured US patent licences with operators such as bet365 and Esports Technologies.

Commenting on the departure of O’Reilly and Karagianni-Goel from Colossus’ C-level leadership team, Marantelli added: “I would like to thank Eva and David for their multiple contributions over the past years and for leading the company to the stage where it is today, serving tens of partners and thousands of users globally.

“We have built a solid foundation to continue to scale and capture the value of our significant IP and technology assets, including now in the US market.”