SOFTSWISS has introduced an iframe integration to its SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, with the goal of boosting the product’s flexibility and benefits for sports betting clients.

Explaining the rationale behind the development SOFTSWISS described iframe integrations as a ‘convenient way’ to launch online betting services whilst allowing firms to create individual solutions specific to their requirements.

Additionally, the company highlighted that the integration will allow greater opportunities for web design. The add-on sits alongside SOFTSWISS Sportsbook’s existing API integration and direct launch options.

“We are pleased that our product is developing rapidly and the new iframe integration has already been launched,” said Alexander Kamenetskyi, Product Owner at SOFTSWISS Sportsbook.

“Also, with an upcoming update the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will be available to all Game Aggregator clients soon, which allow them to grow their business and strengthen their positions on the igaming market.”

The incorporation of an iframe integration option is the latest in a series of developments made to SOFTSWISS’ sportsbook offering, following the launch of a custom-built content management system (CMS) in June.

Speaking at the time of the CMS launch, Kamenetskyi asserted that this was ‘not the last technical update for the near future’, detailing plans for a feature that would enable the firm’s sportsbook clients to ‘stand out from the competition’.

Announcing its latest integration, SOFTSWISS added that the CMS ‘perfectly supports’ its new feature, and that moving forward the company plans to enable iframe registration and authorisation as well as ‘quick deposits’ for bettors.

SOFTSWISS plans to showcase its sportsbook product at SBC Summit Summit Barcelona next month, from 20-22 September.