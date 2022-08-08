Checkd Group pursues UK expansion as Will Tyrrell becomes Media Director

Share Facebook

Will Tyrrell has been promoted to Director of UK Media at Checkd Group, as the Manchester-based igaming business eyes up growth in its domestic market.

Specific aspects of his new role will involve facilitation of ‘innovative partnerships’ with both operators and media organisations in pursuit of UK expansion.

Having joined Checked Group in 2017 after his Oddschanger online betting hub was acquired by the firm, Tyrrell has held the positions of Head of Content and Head of Commercial at Checkd Media.

He remarked: “The past five years at Checkd Group have been exciting both personally and for the wider company, as we have continued to develop new and existing partnerships.

“I am very much looking forward to taking on this new role, leading the UK strategy as we aim to continue to innovate in order to serve both our partners and our sports-mad communities with highly engaging content through a wide variety of channels.”

Prior to becoming UK Media Director, Tyrrell filled the Head of Marketing position at Checkd, which involved orchestrating campaigns such as the firm’s Cheltenham Festival partnership with Sky Bet and ITV7.

Checked Group seeks to maintain expansion on both its domestic and international expansion, having renewed its Group Chat video campaign – a partnership between its social brand Footy and Betfair – and made updates to its Sky Sports Fantasy Football platform for the 2022/23 season.

In addition to targeting UK growth, the company has also been eyeing up transatlantic opportunities, having launched its US sports betting tips site FlashPicks for the stateside audience.

Supporting its ambitions is an extensive appointments strategy – in 2022, the group has so far named Ben Warn as a Non-Executive Chairman, Paul Lowery as Head of Sports and Dan Broda as Senior Product Manager.

“While we have made great strides already in the United States, the UK market remains a clear focus of ours as we aim to build on a series of successes in recent months and years,” said Alex Beecham, Checked Group Managing Director.

“The Director of UK Media role is a key one as we aim to enhance our existing partnerships while also expanding to take advantage of exciting new possibilities domestically.

“Will has proven to be a major asset of ours in the five years he has been with us across, leading our teams within several important roles. His industry know-how and innovative approach will serve us well as we prepare to roll out our strategy ahead of a unique new football season.”