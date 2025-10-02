William Hill backs Each Way Series to reward Irish Racing 

Share Facebook

William Hill has stepped up its support of Irish racing with the launch of the William Hill Each Way Extra Challenge Series, a new initiative designed to reward trainers, jockeys and stable staff across the country.

The series begins on 3 October at Gowran Park and will run until April 2026, spanning 50 races at 28 meetings across 13 racecourses. Points will be awarded for top-seven finishes (10–1), with leaderboards determining prize winners at the season finale on 24 April. The winning trainer will secure €50,000, while the top jockey and stable staff member will each earn €10,000.

The initiative is aimed at smaller and mid-tier operations, with bonus points open only to trainers with 50 or fewer winners in the past two seasons. Riders gain points when riding for eligible trainers, while stable staff from all yards can compete for awards. Each race will also carry a €100 best-turned-out prize.

Jane Mangan, William Hill Racing Ambassador, said the series will inject “a much-needed boost to the heart of the Irish National Hunt season,” noting its reach across the country and €135,000 in bonus money.

Trainer Philip Rothwell welcomed the move, describing it as “a huge opportunity for trainers at my level” as the points structure removes the dominance of big yards. “It gives people like me a real chance of competing for meaningful prizes,” he added.

The scheme has backing from the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA), the Irish Stable Staff Association (ISSA) and the Irish Jockeys Association (IJA), who see it as a way to strengthen grassroots racing and improve recognition for those working behind the scenes.

Sandro Di Michele, William Hill’s Director of Horse Racing, said the project underscores the bookmaker’s long-term commitment to the sport. “This initiative runs through the real backbone of the Irish National Hunt season and should have a positive impact on the grassroots. We want to position William Hill at the heart of Irish racing, and this series is the perfect way of doing that.”

The first races take place this Friday at Gowran Park, with the seven-month campaign expected to build momentum through the winter before culminating in April’s finale.