Flutter Entertainment’s Paddy Power has set up its first sportsbook in a casino, a new concept for the British gaming space following landmark regulatory changes.

The omnichannel bookmaker has opened a sportsbook at the Hippodrome, one of the capital’s largest and grandest casino properties. The sportsbook contains a hospitality area and five-self service betting terminals.

As with the company’s other retail properties the Hippodrome venue will feature live sports coverage, including the Premier League, European football, Formula One, UFC, cricket, horse racing, darts and the NFL.

The move marks a diversification of Paddy Power’s retail offering amid a general decline of betting shop revenue in the UK, with the latest UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) figures showing a 5% year-over-year drop in betting shop gross gambling yield in Q1 2025/26.

Rupert Ellwood, MD of Retail at Paddy Power, said: “At Paddy Power we’ve always looked to innovate and offer the best customer experience – be that in our high street shops or online.

“Our market is continually evolving and this incredible partnership with the Hippodrome is a brilliant example of how we will invest in new concepts to broaden our reach and react to changing demand.

“Customers increasingly want a social atmosphere and great entertainment and the Hippodrome is the most iconic social space in London. It’s a dream collaboration.”

Gambling review opens new doors for casinos

The review of the 2005 Gambling Act was a stressful time for operators, taking two-and-a-half years and driving heated debates around sponsorship and advertising, player protection, slot limits, and research, education and treatment.

As expected, the review led to some additional requirements for operators to take on board, new affordability measures and online slot stakes for one. It has also presented a new opportunity for UK casinos and sportsbooks, however, the prospect of sports betting in casinos.

This review recommendation became government policy in May this year alongside a relaxation of limits around the number of slot machines in venues. The change immediately prompted interest from both casino and betting firms.

Paddy Power and the Hippodrome are some early movers in this, but other companies could do so in the UK as well. Rank Group, operator of the Grosvenor casino chain, offers sports betting in its Enracha venues in Spain, and may look at replicating this in the UK, for example.

For Paddy Power’s part, the company definitely seems to have designs on new sportsbook concepts which it states it is trailing across the UK. The move seems to be part of a wider UK push by the company, which is also capitalising on the growth of the NFL in the UK and Ireland as a local sponsor of the tournament.

Paul Reilly, Head of Trust and Partnerships at Paddy Power, said: “Finding partners that share our values, and are up for some fun and creating some mischief along the way for our customers and our employees.

“We have really struck gold with the Hippodrome leadership team and there is a great chemistry there that underpins this project, that is really incredibly important for us.”