Allwyn International has appointed Kresimir Spajic as CEO of Allwyn Digital, a new global division aimed at accelerating the company’s digital transformation across its lottery and gaming portfolio.

Spajic, who previously led Betfred’s US business, will take up the role on 1 September, reporting to group CEO Robert Chvátal and operating out of Lucerne.

The move comes as Allwyn deepens its focus on digital capabilities, including in the UK, where it completed a major upgrade of the National Lottery retail network this summer in partnership with Scientific Games.

The overhaul involved rolling out more than 30 new systems, including a fully rebuilt back-end gaming platform. The tech migration included millions of transactions and retailer records, some dating back to 2009.

Spajic’s appointment is seen as a key step in unlocking new growth via digital channels like iGaming, Sportsbook, and interactive content.

“Allwyn Digital is the natural next step in transforming how players engage with lotteries, gaming and entertainment,” said Spajic. “I’m excited to lead this charge.”

He brings over 20 years of experience in online gaming, including senior roles at Apollo Global Management, Great Canadian Entertainment, and Hard Rock International.

The company has also moved to bolster its corporate profile by becoming a principal partner of Formula-1 and Team McLaren Racing n in 2025.

The digital push marks a new era for Allwyn, as it looks to merge traditional lottery experiences with next-gen platforms and player engagement models.

Robert Chvátal, Group CEO of Allwyn International, said: “Kresimir’s appointment is a transformative step for our business. His expertise perfectly aligns with our commitment to continuously enhancing the player experience across our digital portfolio of products and games. I am delighted to welcome him to Allwyn in this exciting new chapter.”