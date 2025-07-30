Share Facebook

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has announced that former will become its next Chair, officially taking up the role on 1 September 2025.

Described as a well-known figure in both politics and the betting industry, Davies has also been the Chair of bookmaker Star Sports since December 2024, and previously served as the MP for Shipley from 2005 until standing down in 2024.

During his time in Parliament, he sat on the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee and the Panel of Chairs, the informal group of MPs responsible for charing public bill committees.

His parliamentary career was notable for his often vocal support of the betting industry, which sometimes gained criticism from other MPs..

Outgoing Chair Jeremy Cooper praised the appointment, highlighting Sir Philip’s long-standing interest in greyhound racing. He said: “Throughout the appointment process, Sir Philip showed himself to be a fervent supporter of licensed greyhound racing.

“He demonstrated a strong understanding of our sport and is clear on its future direction. I know that this appointment will be welcomed across the licensed racing community and I wish Sir Philip all the very best as he begins his tenure.”

As Jeremy Cooper prepares to step down, he reflected on his seven-year term, expressing pride in the industry’s progress, particularly around welfare.

He also oversaw the GBGB during a difficult period for greyhound racing, navigating commercial struggles, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gambling Act review and other political pressures.

“I would like to thank the entire industry for their support during the last seven years,” he said. “In particular, I would like to both thank and congratulate the GBGB Board for their ongoing commitment and support of many beneficial initiatives that we have introduced.

“Licensed greyhound racing is a superb sport and I am very proud to have overseen the significant progress that has been achieved around welfare.”

Cooper pointed to the Greyhound Commitment and GBGB’s long-term welfare strategy as pivotal in placing animal welfare “at the very heart of the sport.”

According to Cooper, greyhounds now receive higher standards of care and attention than ever before – a result, he said, of the combined efforts of the entire greyhound community.



“I would like to acknowledge the part everyone throughout the sport has played in driving up standards right across the sport,” he added.

Incoming Chair Davies said he was “honoured” to take on the role and spoke passionately about the sport’s long-standing importance – both to the country and to his own life.

“Licensed greyhound racing is a fantastic sport which has held an important place in the fabric of our country for almost a century,” he commented. Reflecting on his childhood, Davies shared that greyhound and horseracing had been part of his life from a young age, when his mother ran a betting shop in Doncaster.

Davies also highlighted the value the sport brings to local communities, socially and economically. Prior to his political career Davies worked in independent betting shops, and so will likely have seen the significance greyhound racing has to this element of UK retail betting.

He went on to praise Jeremy Cooper for his leadership, noting that welfare standards had reached new heights during his term and were still on an upward trajectory thanks to Cooper’s “drive and ambition.”

Welsh ban adds industry pressure

Davies’ appointment comes at a time of increasing scrutiny for the sport, most notably in Wales, where the Welsh Government has recently confirmed its intention to ban greyhound racing following a formal review.

The move, which has been met with strong opposition throughout the industry, will have a significant impact on Valley Greyhound Stadium (the country’s only remaining licensed track) and has raised wider concerns about the future of the sport.

The GBGB has publicly opposed the decision, describing it as a politically motivated move that disregards current welfare improvements and engagement with regulators.

With the Welsh ban looming, industry leaders will likely be looking to Davies for a strategic response in defending the sport and ensuring its sustainability across all parts of the UK.

Amidst this mounting pressure, the GBGB has also confirmed that CEO Mark Bird will remain in his position for a further two years. Having previously signalled his intention to step down, Bird was asked by the Board to stay on and support the new Chair and incoming Directors.

The Board has recently added several new members, including Tony Brealey as Owner Practitioner Director, and Dave Baldwin, Katie Bennison and Kim Sanzone.

Bird explained: “This is an important and exciting time for GBGB and licensed racing and it is vital that there is as much stability and continuity as possible within the organisation.

“Our sport faces a number of opportunities as well as challenges and, with Sir Philip at the helm, I believe we are very well placed to take advantage of these opportunities and address the challenges head on.”