Governor of Buenos Aires seeks new President for IPLyC

The Executive of the Province of Buenos Aires seeks a new President to lead the Provincial Institute of Lotteries and Casinos of Buenos Aires (IPLyC).

The update follows the resignation of incumbent Omar Galdurralde, who has chosen to stand down from the office of Axel Kicillof, the Governor of BA Province for Partido Justicialista

Following November’s national and provincial elections, Kicillof was re-elected as Governor of BA Province, leading the political affairs of Argentina’s largest and most populous jurisdiction.

Galdurralde has served as President of the IPLyC and the Association of Argentine State Lotteries (ALEA) since 2020, under Kicillof’s administration.

His tenure saw the IPLyC launch its online gambling regime in 2021, which granted licences to the seven foreign operators in-partnership with local BA gambling businesses. BA Province licensed partners include William Hill, bet365, Playtech, Betsson and Intralot.

However, in 2023 Galdurralde came under scrutiny for his close ties to former mayor of Lanús, who is currently under investigation for alleged money laundering and illicit business activities.

Buenos Aires maintains separate regimes for online gambling, as BA Province licences are governed by the IPLyC. In contrast, the licences for the City of Buenos Aires, an independent jurisdiction to the BA Province are authorised by Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA)