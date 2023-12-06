Share Facebook

Rhino.Bet has announced Grade 1 winning jockey Henry Brooke as its horse racing ambassador for the 2023-24 jumps season.

Brooke joins the Playbook Gaming-owned platform as one of the north’s leading jockeys, whose career high came in 2019 when he won the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Cornerstone Lad.

Ceiron Jones, Head of Retention at Rhino.Bet, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Henry Brooke to the Rhino.Bet team.

“Henry is not only a top jockey but a really nice guy and we’re chuffed he’s chosen to carry the Rhino logo over the jumps this season. We’re continuing to invest in small course sponsorship this season and working with Henry complements that strategy perfectly.”

Other notable successes for the former Conditional Champion include wins in the Rendlesham Hurdle and Eider Chase, along with three Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase wins on three different horses for three different trainers.

The 31-year-old has continued to make a name for himself as one of the leading jockeys on the Northern Racing circuit, despite his share of injuries over the past few seasons.

The operator praised Brooke’s partnership with Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero which is ‘propelling him to even greater success’, with that alliance including a first win for both parties in France.

“I’m truly excited to be linking up with Rhino Bet,” added Brooke in his new role as Brand Ambassador.

“They’re putting a huge amount into sponsoring races at Carlisle, Market Rasen, Huntingdon and Nottingham and this ties in nicely with my role as Jockey Club Small Course Ambassador.

“I’m fitter than I’ve ever been, as I have ramped up my gym work – cardio, high intensity interval training and strength conditioning, topped off with my new ice bath! This training programme is translating into results on the track and I’m sure it will pay off for Rhino Bet and their investment in me.”