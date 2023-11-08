UKGC appoints Nick Rust as Chair of Industry Forum for expert insights

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has announced that Nick Rust (OBE), the former chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will serve as inaugural chair of the Industry Forum.

Rust, who led British racing’s regulatory and corporate affairs from 2016-2021, will take charge of the role in November, and will serve a two-year term as Chair.

This summer, UKGC Chairman Marcus Boyle announced the establishment of a new Industry Forum, made up of diverse industry expertise to “provide the Commission with further insight into the views of operators.”

As detailed by the UKGC: “Experts will provide the Commission with insight into the views of industry about the Commission’s plans, our service to the industry and consumers, and provide insight into the wider environment in which they operate.”

Following his successful six-year tenure as CEO of the BHA, Rust has led several governance projects in sports and gambling. He currently serves as the Chair of the Starting Price Regulatory Commission and as a Non-Executive Director of Redcar Racecourse.

Further duties see Rust serve as founding partner of GVS EQ, a company specialising in equine sports, and is a trustee of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Highlighting Rust’s distinguished career and expertise in stakeholder management and dispute settlements, the UKGC branded Rust as the optimal candidate to serve as the Forum’s first chair.

Marcus Boyle, Chair of the Commission, said: “I am delighted that Nick has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of the Commission’s Industry Forum. Nick’s extensive knowledge of the gambling sector makes him a valuable asset, and I am confident he will work with us to create a productive and insightful Industry Forum.”