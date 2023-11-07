BHA stands by test and improve methodology of Premier Racedays

Share Facebook

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has published insights into how it will measure the success of its new Fixtures List for UK racing.

Announced last month, the BHA and stakeholders settled on a new fixtures list for 2024, with the aim of showcasing new initiatives designed to grow racing’s appeal with the wider UK public.

Headline measures will see the BHA launch a new programme of ‘170 Premier Racedays’ promoting top-quality fixtures across British racecourses. The BHA has secured an additional £3.8m in funding from the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB) to support Premier Racedays.

Further initiatives will see UK racing streamline its weekend schedule to leverage Sundays more effectively and enhance the competitiveness of races.

Posting a blog on the BHA’s website, Chief Operations Officer, Richard Wayman, stated that in a bid to foster continuous improvement the trial will follow a “test and improve” methodology.

The launch of a new strategy will see the BHA identify successful tactics while also acknowledging initiatives that may require re-evaluation or discontinuation. The approach in measuring success is critical, given the short duration of the trial may only offer early indicators of the strategy’s long-term potential.

Citing its business case, over a five-year period changes to the fixture list are expected to bolster the industry’s finances by an estimated £90m, deriving from heightened engagement with current enthusiasts and the attraction and retention of new followers.

A preliminary boost of roughly £6m is anticipated by 2024. With a goal to foster continuous improvement, the trial will follow a “test and improve” methodology.

By setting clear targets and diligently tracking progress, the industry aims to identify successful tactics while also acknowledging initiatives that may require re-evaluating.

Outlined for 2024 and 2025, shared objectives will steer the measurement process, with monthly and biannual reports dissecting both financial and qualitative data.

The BHA will provide quarterly updates on metrics such as betting, attendance, viewership, ownership, and race competitiveness, ensuring stakeholders remain informed and involved in the journey to rejuvenate racing.

Wayman concluded: “It is extremely important that the changes to the Fixture List as part of this trial are measured. This will help us to hone the proposals over the course of the trial, and ultimately provide us with evidence regarding the success, or otherwise, of the various changes.

“The sport has made significant changes to the fixture list in 2024, with the scale of change far exceeding anything agreed in recent times. The targets we have set are challenging in a short timeframe, but we are optimistic they can be achieved. If they are then this will represent an extremely positive start for our sport’s long-term plans for growth.”