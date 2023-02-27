Allwyn Group takes sponsorship of Wings for Life World Run

Share Facebook

Allwyn Group has announced a three-year commitment to serve as a principal partner of the Wings for Life World Run, the biggest single fundraising event for spinal cord research.

The pan-European lottery group will be an official global partner for the next three editions of the Wings for Life World Run, with this year’s taking place on Sunday, 7th May 2023.

The Wings for Life World Run was established in 2014, and gives 100% of all entry fees and donations to scientific research and clinical studies worldwide to find a cure for spinal cord injuries and treatment support.

Since 2014, the annual run has raised over €38m, with over 1 million participants having ran the event in over 195 countries.

Pavel Turek, Chief Global Brand and CSR Officer at Allwyn, said: “At Allwyn, supporting good causes is central to what we do. We are proud to support the Wings for Life World Run across our markets in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, and the UK. It is a fantastic cause and an inclusive global event that everybody whether old, young, fit or wheelchaired can participate in. There is no winner, so all win.”

As part of the partnership, the over 6,000 employees from Allwyn and its subsidiaries will be encouraged to participate and raise funds as another demonstration of Allwyn’s commitment to community causes.

The 2022 edition of the Wings for Life World Run, saw over 160,000 participants from 192 nationalities participate and raise €4.7 million.

Anita Gerhardter, CEO of Wings for Life, said: “I am delighted to welcome Allwyn to the Wings for Life World Run as a global partner. With its contribution, Allwyn will make a great impact on helping us to find a cure for spinal cord injury and change the lives of so many people. Personally, I like their slogan ‘where we all win”, because it expresses exactly what the Wings for Life World Run stands for.”