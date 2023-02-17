Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Intralot SA has made major changes to senior management of its international operations, transferring Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos to duties as CEO of its Intralot Inc US subsidiary.

The solutions developer, which produces B2B lottery, betting, gaming and digital services products, has moved Nikolakopoulos from his position as Deputy CEO of the wider group.

Nikolakopoulos will assume leadership of the Atlanta-based subsidiary following ‘fulfilment of all related legal requirements’, whilst outgoing Intralot Inc CEO Byron Boothe will remain a member of the group’s Board of Directors and an advisory to management.

Intralot Group Chairman and CEO, Sokratis Kokkalis, ‘thanked the outgoing CEO of “Intralot, Inc.” Mr. Byron Boothe for his longtime contribution to the growth of the company in the United States and wished Mr Nikolakopoulos every success in his new role’.

Nikolakopoulos has worked at Intralot since 2007, serving as Deputy CEO from 2019 onwards as well as taking on Chairman responsibilities in May 2022.

He has also taken on the roles of Group Chief Commercial Officer and Group Chief Operations Officer at Intralot, which returned to operating profit in the first half of last year.

As it stands, Intralot Group’s senior management consists of Kokkalis (Chairman and CEO), Constantinos Antonopoulos (Vice-Chairman), Chrysostomos Sfatos (Deputy CEO), Fotios Konstantellos (Deputy CEO), Alexandros-Stergios Manos (Non-Executive Member), Ioannis Tsoumas (Independent Non-Executive Member), Adamantini Lazari (Independent Non-Executive Member) and Dionysia Xirokosta (Independent Non-Executive Member).