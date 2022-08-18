Veikkaus sets time limit on Finnish slots

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Veikkaus OY, Finland’s state-owned gambling monopoly, has restricted use of slot machines across its Finnish retail points and its network of partner kiosks, service stations and cafes.

From 1 September, Veikkaus will no longer allow customers to play on its slot machine terminals between the hours of 9pm and 9am.

During that period, betting point managers have been instructed to switch machines off.

Further changes have seen Veikkaus limit game visibility on the menu of its slot machine terminals, which require customers to identify themselves before initiating play.

Since July, all slot machine customers must authenticate themselves using their Veikkaus card, phone or a payment card linked to their loyalty customer account.

The operator informed retail partners that there would be no changes to the opening hours of sales points other than slot machines located in stores.

“Veikkaus wants to offer the opportunity to go to the store without being able to play on the slot machines,” said Vice President of Sustainability Susanna Saikkonen.

“Veikkaus is a company where all gambling requires identification in both digital and physical channels.”

In 2019 Veikkaus was ordered to reform its corporate governance following a series of high-profile failings on safer gambling duties.

The following year a new board initiated a social responsibility mandate focused on improving player protections and reinforcing safeguards.

2020 changes saw the monopoly reduce its slot terminals to under 15,000 operating across Finnish stores

This summer Veikkaus called on the government to delay the introduction of mandatory identification checks of coupon games, including lottery ticket sales.

The operator detailed that its retail network required a transitional period to implement ID and age verification requirements demanded by Finland’s new Lotteries Act.