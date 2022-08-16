Rank appoints Hazel Boyle as new CPO

Share Facebook

The board of Rank Group Plc has announced the appointment of Hazel Boyle as new Chief People Officer (CPO) of the heritage UK gambling group.

Boyle joins Rank’s executive team, having most recently served as Chief People Officer at FTSE250 publisher and media owner Future plc.

An expert in talent pool development and HR planning, Boyle has led recruitment and HR units for Wunderman Thompson (part of WPP Plc) M&G, ITV and ITN Ltd.

Commenting on the appointment, Rank Group CEO John O’Reilly said, “Hazel brings a wealth of corporate experience to the role having worked in a series of high-profile organisations.

She has extensive knowledge of managing change and transformation across large groups and I am confident that her skills and expertise will complement the executive team at Rank as we continue our recovery from the pandemic and build on some very strong foundations. I am delighted that Hazel has agreed to join us on our journey.”

Hazel Boyle commented: “Rank is synonymous with leisure and entertainment and the opportunity to join the Group at such a pivotal time in its transformation was compelling.

I am joining a highly talented and energised team working across some iconic brands and with ambitious plans for the future. I am committed to building on much of the great work that has recently been done at Rank and will look forward to supporting John and the executive team as they continue to deliver the Rank strategy.”