Better Change enhances venue safety with new Gamblewise tool 

Better Change Limited has launched its ‘Gamblewise’ responsible gambling tool, which aims to enhance safer gambling environments across land-based gambling venues.

The Gibraltar-based organisation that specialises in the intervention of problem gamblers has developed an RG solution that will be made available for land-based operators to install across their venues, protecting retail consumers.

Gambling venues that integrate the Gamblewise solution will be able to request customers to set their own individual limits on time and spending.

Once their limit has been reached, Gamblewise sends a friendly alert to their mobile phone or other personal devices to ensure they are cognisant of their initial intentions.

Gamblewise has been further designed to motivate staff to engage and interact with customers once limits have been reached, creating a safer gambling environment.

Better Change stated that Gamblewise should not be thought of as a restrictive tool but a further safeguard to ensure that players are in control

Commenting on the launch, Better Change founder Victoria Reed said: “We are extremely proud to be launching our Gamblewise product as it is not only a product which fits into the Better Change portfolio.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients an innovative, commercially sympathetic and effective way to support their existing safer gambling strategies.”

Gamblewise is entirely free for players to use and is funded via an affordable monthly fee charged to each establishment for the installation and maintenance of the proprietary technology.

Gamblewise founder Andrew Tottenham added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Better Change, an organisation known for its innovation and dynamism. We look forward to working together with Better Change to distribute safer gambling tools throughout the UK industry and overseas for the benefit of players and operators.”

Better Change has begun demos of the Gamblewise tool for retail gambling operators, which can be booked at [email protected].