Tabcorp has announced the appointment of Nick Keenan as the new General Manager of its MAX Gaming subsidiary.

Keenan will oversee the strategic development of MAX Gaming, the B2B business solutions arm of ASX-listed Tabcorp Holdings, at a pivotal time for the division.

Since 2024, Tabcorp has kept the MAX Gaming division under strategic review, as part of a broader reassessment of its Gaming Services portfolio. Financially, MAX is accounted for within Tabcorp’s Gaming Services unit, which generated AU$172m in revenue in FY2023, although the segment was flagged as non-core, with parts under potential review or exit.

This summer, rumours emerged that Athens-based gambling technology firm Intralot SA was preparing a bid for MAX Gaming, as part of a strategy to expand its Managed Trading Services (MTS) footprint in the Australian market. However, Intralot’s leadership swiftly denied any such acquisition plans.

MAX Gaming was originally formed in 2016 under the Tatts Group, ahead of the AU$11bn merger between Tabcorp and Tatts in 2017, which created Australia’s largest gambling group.

The MAX B2B division was introduced to promote a range of emerging business services resulting from the enlarged group’s capabilities — including data solutions, IT services, and MTS for licensed gambling operators and government clients.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Keenan said: “Absolutely thrilled to announce that I’m joining Tabcorp as General Manager – Max Gaming.



I’m looking forward to working with the talented Max Gaming team, our valued partners and suppliers, and the broader Tabcorp leadership group to build on our market-leading compliance, integrity and technical services — and to explore exciting new opportunities for growth.

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. I’m energised and ready to hit the ground running.”

Keenan steps into the role at a time of transition and strategic decision-making for the MAX business, as industry observers continue to watch whether Tabcorp will divest or reshape the division’s operations.

Tabcorp continues the strategic transformation of its C-level team under the stewardship of new CEO Gillon McLachlan.

The former President of the Australian Football League (AFL), McLachlan is undertaking a roots and branch review of Tabcorp’s business units.

He has pledged to return the company to profitability and long-term value creation, as the group’s public listing status has been damaged by two consecutive years of operating costs exceeding AU$1bn.

