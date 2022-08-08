Nuvei deepens LatAm and Igaming vision with new board appointments

Digital payments group Nuvei Corporation has announced to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Global Nasdaq that it has enlarged its board of directors to eight members.

Updating corporate stakeholders, Nuvei confirmed the appointment of tech and finance experts Maren Lau and Tim Dent as new independent directors (NEDs).

Lau is Regional Vice President at Meta for Latin America, helping brands across all business sectors leverage the platforms of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and wider technologies to drive long-term growth across LatAm markets.

Prior to her executive role at Meta, she was the former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of IMS, a Sony Corp backed joint-venture focused on the development of regional entertainment programmes and digital assets for South American audiences.

Lau’s appointment will help Nuvei achieve its gender diversity target of 30% female representation by the end of 2023.

In support of the group’s key expansion of payment services for North America’s burgeoning online gambling marketplace, Nuvei has appointed Tim Dent as a corporate advisor.

Dent, the former Chief Financial and Compliance Officer of DraftKings Inc, helped establish the business across multiple US states, post PASPA federal repeal.

Nuvei described Dent’s arrival as a ‘distinguished strategic appointment’ supporting its growth ambitions. He holds an unprecedented 20-years’ executive experience in online gambling working across all continents

“Both Maren and Tim are proven leaders who bring extensive knowledge and experience that is beneficial to our business and highly relevant to our growing industry verticals and geographies,” said Nuvei’s Chair and CEO Philip Fayer.

“They are outstanding additions to our Board and we look forward to working with and learning from them.”