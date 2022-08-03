Catena takes control of NJ.com gambling coverage 

Share Facebook

Catena Media Plc has secured its first major US media partnership, becoming the lead gambling content provider for Advance Local – the publisher of NJ.com and other localised new sources.

The agreement will see Catena provide high-quality coverage of online sports betting and casino developments for Advance Local audiences across legislated US states.

Of significance, the publisher will take over the online gambling coverage duties for the NJ.com news portal – a remit that was previously led by main market rival Better Collective since 2019.

North America VP Dustin Gouker underlined the significance of Advance Local media portals joining Catena’s burgeoning US portfolio that includes the high coverage properties of The Lines, Legal Sports Report, PlayUSA, and Bonus.com

“This is a forward-looking opportunity for Catena Media, allowing our sports betting experts to engage directly with a broader audience in the New Jersey market and nationally,” he remarked.

“Our goal is to help readers become more informed with sports betting and online casino products and to help promote a safer and more productive gaming culture.”

Catena continues to prioritise its North American expansion, which during Q1 trading saw its US properties generate revenues of €30m, accounting for 65% of total group revenues.

Moving forward, the company will be responsible for betting content on NJ.com domains that will be supported by a network of writers covering all US wagering developments.

Catena informed investors that it expects its Advance Local partnership to be earnings-effective from late Q3 onwards.

Howard Kamen, VP of Sports Betting & iGaming at Advance Local said: “Sports betting and online casino gaming are rapidly evolving in New Jersey and beyond, and this partnership with Catena Media is a fantastic way for us to engage our readers with top-notch content and help them to better understand the landscape.”