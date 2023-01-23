Share Facebook

Esports data provider Data.Bet has confirmed its status this week as an official headline sponsor of the ESIC Global Esports Summit, taking place on February 9 and 10 at ExCeL in London.

CPO Alex Kozachenko will join the opening day’s Main Stage Panel discussion on “Esports Data and its Risk Landscape”. A fan of esports, Kozachenko is currently in charge of the company’s strategic product development planning.

Announcing the sponsorship, Data.Bet said of Kozachenko: “Analyzing market development and potential partnerships, he foresees oncoming challenges and takes precautions to overcome them easily. Holding a masters degree in marketing and management, he also keeps in alignment with the company’s product and marketing strategy.”

ESIC Global Esports Summit will deliver an overview of trends and challenges influencing the esports industry, while offering solutions to current and emerging risks and issues. It brings together experts and leaders engaged in esports to discuss, brainstorm, and solve the global issues the industry faces.

The company concluded: “The event will include two days of thought-provoking content combining last year’s think tank format with the deep and insightful keynote content all delivered on the EGES main stage. The summit is organized by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) which unites the industry under the shared values and visions essential to fight against corruption in any form.

“Data.Bet is a member of ESIC since 2019 and supports its shared values, and visions essential to meet esports principles.”

For more details about the event and Data.Bet’s involvement, go to ESIC Partnership.