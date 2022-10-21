SBC News Entain powers ‘Drive for Diversity’ alongside McLaren F1

Entain powers ‘Drive for Diversity’ alongside McLaren F1

Ted Menmuir October 21, 2022 Latest News, Social Responsibility Comments Off on Entain powers ‘Drive for Diversity’ alongside McLaren F1

Entain Plc has announced the launch of its ‘Drive for Diversity’ programme to empower women to succeed in technology-related fields.

Announced this week as part of the Entain Sustain conference, the group has added Drive for Diversity to its corporate social responsibility and ESG agenda.

Formula 1 partner McLaren Racing has joined the programme as part of a “mutual commitment to drive greater diversity and inclusion in STEM science, tech, engineering and mathematics) fields across academia and business.”

Drive for Diversity will initially focus on helping women to reskill or upskill to enter tech industries for the first time, a key social objective outlined by multiple DEI NGOs and nonprofits.

 The programme will be officially launched to the public with McLaren hosting an exclusive event at its world-leading motorsports technology centre in Woking.

In addition, Entain and McLaren will launch an initial tranche of ten internship places, providing uncharted opportunities via experience at the technology centres of both partners over a six-month period.

“The initiative builds on the Group’s broader EnTrain programme, which is designed to increase access to education and training in technology and improve diversity with EnTrain.” 

“Entain has set the objective to positively impact the lives of over 1,000,000 people around the world, either directly or through their families and dependents, by 2030.”

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Entain hails ARC as most effective monitor of gambling harms 

Entain hails ARC as most effective monitor of gambling harms 

Entain has celebrated the development and coverage of its ‘Advanced Responsibility and Care’ (ARC) programme …

SBC News Entain activates $1bn loan to speed up closure of M&A deals 

Entain activates $1bn loan to speed up closure of M&A deals 

Entain Plc has successfully executed the pricing and allocation of a ‘New Term Loan‘ that …

SBC News Entain gears up for make-or-break finale to 2022

Entain gears up for make-or-break finale to 2022

Entain’s leadership is adamant that it can deliver on the fronts of M&A integrations, UK …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies