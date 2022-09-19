Summit Spotlight: LSports to be the Google of sports data

Share Facebook

2021 and 2022 saw real-time sports betting data and insights provider LSports bolster its global commercial partnerships to +300 clients.

Following its year-on-year success, LSports Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Yoav Ziv, will be present at this week’s SBC Summit Barcelona (20-22 September) to showcase the firm’s latest innovations for tier-1 operators.

SBC: What makes SBC Summit Barcelona stand out as an event?

Yoav Ziv Chief Revenue Officer @LSports): Last year we came as visitors only and were impressed by the number of the exhibitors and attendees, and the traction the event was getting. This year we have decided to exhibit with a big team, as we believe the it will create new business opportunities for us, along the chance to meet and discuss with many of our existing customers.

SBC: What’s the most exciting market you are currently working in or planning to work in?

YZ: We are now focusing on the US market, which offers great opportunities for us, as it is lacking options and competition for robust and reliable real-time betting data providers, and our unique methods of data collection along with our advanced trading and bet stimulation tools, are exactly what the US market is looking for. This is accompanied with exclusive US league rights we have acquired, that will introduce new options for sports betting in the US.

SBC: What industry innovation will capture the most attention in the next 12 months?

YZ: I truly believe it will be the usage of Computer Vision for the data collection. Automating this process will make the usage of scouts redundant, and will allow the extraction of new data points that manual scouts will never be able to collect, such as distance covered, for example.

SBC: What core challenges do you help solve for your customers/partners?

YZ: We act as the Google of sports betting, allowing our customer access to all sports betting data which is available publicly online. Using automated trading tools and unique ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ algorithms with this data, we enable our customers and partners to increase their games offering and coverage significantly (50% – 400% times more than our main competitors), offer a much more accurate and faster data, and improve their trading and margins by analyzing their competitors and the industry as a whole.

SBC: Who have you especially enjoyed working with over the past year (partner/client)?

YZ: With more than 300 customers and partners it’s really hard to choose, and we enjoy working with all, boosting their sports betting offering. A new and interesting cooperation over the past year is done with Pronet, where we made our Betbooster, AI-based betting tips product, available to all their partners in multiple languages.

This product is showing great success so far, increasing number of bets, bet amount, bet speed, and general turnover, and besides the amazing cooperation with Pronet, it is also avaialble on William Hill, Parimatch, STS, Betway, Enlabs (Entain), and in total more than 70 partners.

YZ: The best products and features we ever created and produced were the ones we have done together with our customers, or according to their needs.

I hope to learn more about our existing and potential customers pain points and data needs, what new trends in the betting industry catch their attention, and what they believe will make them over-perform… That’s the only thing that really matters.