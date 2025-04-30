GeoLocs: The Real Cost of a 5% Failure Rate – Why Reliable Geolocation Matters

Share Facebook

Ben Scobie-Trumper, head of sales at mkodo, argues that operators must place additional importance on their geolocation provider as any form of failure in getting users to comply with geolocation tech can result in losing vital revenue.

In the world of iGaming, smooth onboarding and seamless gameplay are critical. But often, one of the biggest barriers isn’t regulation or technology—it’s the moment a player is asked to allow location access. And if they tap “No”, the experience stops before it even starts.

This opt-in moment is a crucial user touchpoint. Yet across the industry, failure rates—players declining or not completing the location authorisation—sit at around 5%, a figure that can result in significant loss of engagement and revenue.

At GeoLocs, we’ve reduced that number to just 0.5% with a standout feature: Failure Codes.

It’s equally important to recognise that a 0% failure rate isn’t something to strive for—nor is 100% success. A perfect score could suggest that location permissions aren’t being processed properly, or worse, that spoofing attempts are slipping through undetected. A small, healthy failure rate shows that your geolocation solution is doing its job: accurately detecting issues, blocking bad actors and supporting real players through the verification journey.

Why Opt-In Rates Matter

High opt-in failure rates impact more than just compliance:

Lost revenue : Players who don’t verify their location can’t place bets.

Player frustration : A confusing or generic error message can drive users away.

Increased support load : More failed verifications mean more support requests and operational strain.

Personalised Messaging That Makes a Difference

Our Failure Codes feature transforms a moment of rejection into a chance to connect. Rather than showing players a one-size-fits-all error message, GeoLocs allows operators to send tailored, real-time prompts based on the specific reason for the failure.

Was the user’s GPS turned off? Are they using a private browser? Did they simply not understand the permission request?

With GeoLocs, operators can deliver clear, contextual messages such as:

“Your device’s location settings appear to be off—tap here to enable them.”

“Try switching on Wi-Fi to improve location accuracy.”

“Location permissions are currently blocked—here’s how to update your settings.”

By proactively guiding players through these small but crucial steps, we not only reduce friction but also build trust and improve conversion.

Real-World Impact

One of our clients saw their failure rate drop to just 0.5% after implementing GeoLocs and our Failure Code messaging—ten times better than the industry norm. The impact was immediate: more players onboarded, better retention, and an overall uplift in user satisfaction.

And thanks to GeoLocs’ 100% uptime, players never face unexpected interruptions during the verification process. This reliability, paired with an enhanced user experience, gives our clients a competitive edge—especially in newly regulated and mobile-first markets.

Future-Proofing the Player Journey

Geolocation doesn’t have to be a friction point. It can be an opportunity to educate, reassure, and convert. In a market where first impressions matter more than ever, GeoLocs ensures every player gets the clearest, quickest path to gameplay.

Because when you know where your players are—and they know they’re supported—everyone wins.

