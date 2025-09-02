Share Facebook

The inaugural Legends Charity Game, organised by Sport Global, will be staged at Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade, marking the start of a series set to run annually until 2030.

The match will see Portugal Legends face off against World Legends on Monday, 15 September 2025, with Calema performing live at half-time, and all in support of the goal of raising €1 million for charity.

The venue confirmation came after the Champions League schedule was finalised, introducing Estádio José Alvalade as the host of the opening match of the series. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00, with player arrivals at 18:00 and gates opening at 18:30. Fans can enjoy a pre-game show at 19:40, while half-time will feature a live performance by Calema, the São Tomé and Príncipe-born, Portugal-based duo known for their blend of pop and Afrobeat, performing in front of 50,000 fans and millions watching worldwide.

The Portugal side will be captained by Luís Figo and include a host of stars from the nation’s greatest footballing moments. Figo said: “It’s always a pleasure to come back to my country and play football! Hope to see a full stadium in my hometown, Lisbon, for this amazing Legends Charity Game and raise funds for important charity causes.”

Joining him are Euro 2016 winners Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Eliseu, Bruno Alves, Ricardo Carvalho, and Pepe, along with Champions League winners Fábio Coentrão, Maniche, Pauleta, Vítor Baía, José Bosingwa, and Deco. Other confirmed legends include Beto, Jorge Andrade, Dani, Tiago Mendes, Simão, Hélder Postiga, Nuno Gomes, and Costinha, who will also serve as team manager.

Legendary forward Quaresma added: “Wearing the Portuguese shirt has always filled me with pride, and winning Euro 2016 was the greatest moment of my career. I’m really looking forward to representing Portugal again, especially for such a good cause. Football has the power to bring joy and hope, and using that to support families affected by war and conflict is incredibly important. Playing at home in Lisbon, for something that matters this much, makes the Legends Charity Game even more special.”

Nuno Gomes, one of Portugal’s most recognisable attacking players of the 1990s and 2000s, added: “Being called up to represent Portugal has always carried a deep sense of responsibility and national pride, and that feeling is no different ahead of the upcoming Legends Charity Match. Supporting those less fortunate has long been a personal priority.”

The World Legends squad will provide formidable competition, featuring international icons including Kaká, Peter Schmeichel (Manager), Petr Cech, Edwin van der Sar, Rene Higuita, Carles Puyol, Roberto Carlos, John Terry, Cafu, Javier Zanetti, Marco Materazzi, Gheorghe Hagi, Youri Djorkaeff, Christian Karembeu, Krasimir Balakov, Gaizka Mendieta, Marek Hamsik, Javier Saviola, Michael Owen, Henrik Larsson, Alessandro Del Piero, and Hristo Stoichkov.

All proceeds from the match will be donated through the Sport Global Charitable Foundation to four charities:

– Cruz Vermelha Portuguesa (Portuguese Red Cross): Delivering emergency response, healthcare, training, and social support nationwide.

– Cáritas Portuguesa: Providing critical support to marginalised communities in Portugal and abroad.

– International Alert: Working across divides to resolve conflict and build lasting peace.

– Ukrainian Red Cross Society: Delivering urgent care, shelter, food, and psychological support to those affected by war.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder of Sport Global, said: “With the Legends Charity Game, we are connecting fans, legends, music and communities for something bigger than the game itself. This match will bring generations together, and Estádio José Alvalade is a fantastic host for what promises to deliver the best in entertainment for a great cause. I would also like to take the chance to thank the Portuguese Football Federation, along with all our sponsors and partners, for helping us make this a reality.”

The Legends Charity Game is an annual event organised by Sport Global and will run until 2030.

Tickets for the Legends Charity Game are now on sale starting from €10 for adults and €6 children. Premium Category tickets are also available at €35 for adults and €20 for children under 12.

Donations can be made online.

* Sport Global Charitable Foundation is a restricted fund under the auspices of Prism the Gift Fund (UK registered charity no. 1099682). All profits from the Legends Charity Game will support the Foundation’s beneficiary charities.

For more information:

Marketing – Thomas Rasmussen: [email protected]

Hospitality – Sport Global: [email protected]

Sponsorship – Rasmus Sojmark: [email protected]