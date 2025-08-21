Share Facebook

BoyleSports is investing heavily in its brand hoping to use a digital push to reinvigorate its retail business, all in line with a recently announced expansion plan.

On 1 July, the company announced a £100m-plus plan to reinvigorate its UK operations with the aim to become the leading market omni-channel betting brand.

Over the course of the three-year-plan, the aim is to open 200 new betting shops and create over 1,000 new jobs, as well as focusing on digital innovation and delivering the best in customer care.

UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) stats reveal that 3,180 betting shops have closed in the past 10 years, with nearly 2,000 disappearing from the high street from before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite figures showing that both the number of betting shops on the high street and the number of operators applying for a licence in total are down, company CCO Troy Cox said that BoyleSports still sees UK retail as an opportunity to grow.

“There’s a lot of focus moving away from retail and there’s a lot of focus moving away from the UK and I think we see an opportunity there for us to invest heavily on our digital side of the business and then move that digital space into our retail space.

“Our UK presence as a team is not as high as some of the other key players there. That gives us the time to make a space for ourselves within that competitive area.”

Joining the dots

Plus, its announcement of the multi-year sponsorship deal with Premier League club West Ham United was another significant step forward to further compliment their expansion plans.

On the digital side, there will be major investment into infrastructure, revamping BoyleSports’ platforms, data capabilities and user experience.

For example, the launch of BoyleExtra which is a card customers can each get that comes with certain benefits. Including free bets, prize draws, loyalty bonuses as well as swifter deposit and withdrawal processes.

The focus on product is a key focus for Cox as the company moves forward.

He said: “From where I’ve been previously and seen substantial growth, it’s about bringing the customer on, giving the best experience that we possibly can but also retaining that customer because of the experience that they’re having with us.

“The investment that we talk about into the UK isn’t solely around the shop investment and around additional employees.

“It’s also investing in our product. How we differentiate that from sort of the marketplace and the competition. I think that’s probably key for us, putting our brand at the forefront of where we are today.”

