Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

As the sporting summer rolls on, betting brands continue to rethink how they approach sponsorship. From action sports to legacy football clubs, the latest deals show a clear shift – with operators focusing more on relevance, cultural fit and genuine engagement.

This week, the spotlight is on Stake, Merkur Group, SBK and PricedUp, while Checkd Group’s renewal of a long-running and successful sports podcast also gets an honourable mention.

The details

Stake drops in with Street League Skateboarding

Curaçaoan operator Stake has just announced that it has signed-on as presenting rights partner for the 2025 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Championship Tour. The deal kicked off earlier this year at SLS Miami and the Santa Monica Takeover event, and runs through to December’s Super Crown in São Paulo.

Frank Lamicella, CEO of Thrill Sports and SLS’ parent company, commented: “This partnership will deliver innovative activation elements and experiences.”

Stake’s branding will be visible across key events and content formats, including the Game of S.T.A.K.E and What’s at Stake. The firm also takes presenting rights for the Trick of the Year contest, allowing it to become more central to skateboarding’s global scene.

Schalke 04 banks on regional roots with Merkur Group

Meanwhile, this week FC Schalke 04 signed a two-year deal with Merkur Group, strengthening its commercial rebuild with a partner rooted in the same region the company was founded in.

Merkur will now get significant visibility at Schalke’s VELTINS-Arena, alongside hospitality and media rights. Both the gaming brand and widely supported football club share strong ties to North Rhine-Westphalia.

Matthias Tillmann, Schalke CEO, noted: “Merukur Group has a long-standing tradition and a broad portfolio that includes sports betting. We are pleased to welcome a responsible partner from our region.”

SBK joins Huddersfield Town with value-first message

In further news, SBK has become the official UK betting partner of Huddersfield Town for the 2025/26 season.

The news comes as regulations tighten across markets and with football’s relationship with betting remaining in the spotlight due to the front-of-shirt gambling ban coming into play in the top-flight next year.

Although this wont affect League One side Huddersfield, the club’s collaboration with SBK is a clear example of a widespread shift in focus towards transparency, responsible gambling, and delivering value-driven partnerships that resonate with supporters both on and off the pitch.

“We’re delighted to have SBK partnering with Huddersfield Town this season,” added SBK Marketing Director Adam Baylis. “We look forward to supporting the team and its fans throughout what we hope will be a truly exciting campaign.”

PricedUp teams with Reading FC in two-year deal

Finally, UK-newcomer PricedUp has signed a two-season deal with Reading FC, also becoming the club’s official betting partner for 2025/26 and 2026/27. The operator will feature on training wear and matchday assets, while supporting safer gambling education and matchday improvements.

Luke Beach, Operations Manager at PricedUp, said: “We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership with Reading, a club with tremendous history at the start of a new and exciting chapter. We want to build positive relationships with Reading fans and hopefully bring them new opportunities, rewards and content to elevate their enjoyment in supporting The Royals.”

Spotlight Ranking: Which deal leads the pack?

Stake / SLS

Stake’s partnership goes beyond simple branding – integrating deeply into skateboarding culture with content and event activations. It’s bold, global and feels authentic, therefore taking first place in the ranks. Merkur Group / Schalke

In second is Schalke’s deal with Merkur Group which is as much about regional identity as commercial gain, with both brands sharing values and a strong local connection during a crucial rebuilding phase. PricedUp / Reading

For a brand only founded last year, PricedUp’s focus on safer gambling alongside commercial exposure marks a strong approach with long-term potential. SBK / Huddersfield

Although bottom of this week’s rankings, SBK brings a straightforward product-focused partnership, targeting savvy bettors who value price transparency – which sounds like a smart fit for Huddersfield Town’s fanbase.

Honourable mentions

Checkd Group and the return of the Sam Allardyce Podcast

Not a traditional sponsorship but worth noting – Checkd Group has relaunched its Sam Allardyce Podcast, reconnecting with football audiences via the former England manager’s distinctive voice.

It’s a good example of using personality-driven content to build authentic engagement beyond usual pitch-side logos.

Will Tyrrell, Director of UK Media at Checkd Media, noted: “It’s an exciting time for No Tippy Tappy Football as we refresh the look and feel of the show with a brand-new studio and upgraded production. We’re confident this new chapter will take the podcast to even greater heights, both in terms of content and audience reach.”

September 15 will see SBC organise a ground breaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/