In late July, 1xBet unveiled iGaming executive Simon Westbury as its Strategic Advisor as the operator ushered in a new era focusing on a long-term strategy, market expansion and industry leadership.

Following a storied career in the B2B iGaming space, most recently spells with Digitain and Sport Generate, Westbury has taken his first steps into the B2C sportsbook space and is ready to apply his wealth of experience into this new challenge.

Speaking exclusively to SBC News, Westbury outlined exactly what his role will entail. In his conversation, he revealed:

What 1xBet’s new era will look like and how he can help expand the brand in regulated markets;

Why the B2B sector is suffering from a lack of innovation and excitement;

Why the operator is fighting back against ‘unfair reporting’;

What 1xBet’s presence will look like at SBC Summit

Ending the never explain never complain attitude

Westbury outlined that as a Strategic Advisor, he is charged with presenting the brand effectively and contributing to its sustainability and respectability as it embarks on a period of international expansion.

He identified that it is often overlooked that the operator holds over 20 licences globally, and that its ‘Royal Family’s Mantra’ era will come to an end.

“Our quiet approach has sometimes meant the message hasn’t been heard, leading to some, in my view, unfair criticisms,” he explains. “Therefore, a key part of my job is to challenge the status quo while guiding them forward.”

With his vast experience in the iGaming sector, it is not difficult to see why Westbury was identified as a key candidate for this role. However, during his eight month spell out of work, the executive turned down plenty of offers – so why was 1xBet an opportunity that he couldn’t turn down?

“The sheer magnitude of 1xBet and the challenge felt right,” he said. “I always trust my instincts, and they’re telling me this role is for me.”

Westbury was particularly scathing about the B2B sector, too. He noted that there is a lack of innovation or risk taking in the B2B sector that didn’t excite him.

He added: “Honestly, the B2B world didn’t particularly impress me; there wasn’t anything genuinely exciting. Then this opportunity with 1xBet came along. It’s a massive company, undoubtedly the biggest I’ve ever worked for. I don’t think people realise just how vast 1xBet is until you’re involved.”

Challenging the status quo

An essential part of Westbury’s role is to tackle the status quo and challenge what he identifies as unfair reporting on the operator.

He explains: “As an iGaming executive, I’m known for building company brands in previous roles, elevating their presence, and taking them from relative obscurity to the highest levels of respectability and understanding in the industry.”

Key to this strategy is engaging with stakeholders to manage the 1xBet brand and ensure that there is balance in the perceptions.

“My job is to engage with the media, but also with regulators, lawyers and suppliers,” he elaborated. “I’ve been involved in this industry for a long time, and I know people love gossip. However, from 1xBet’s perspective, it’s about more markets, more regulation, which drives more growth and, ultimately, more credibility through increased engagement.”

He added: “I’ve always believed in truth and fairness, and I don’t think some of what’s been written about 1xBet has been fair. I know a lot of it isn’t factually correct. I’m sure I’ll face some backlash from certain journalists soon, and we can have that discussion if they choose to.”

International expansion on the horizon

1xBet already has over 20 licences but is eager to carry on expanding, targeting international regulated markets.

Westbury noted that his experience working across different continents gives him a unique perspective on international expansion.

“I believe this can all be combined for 1xBet’s maximum benefit. It’s about having a global outlook with a local viewpoint,” he said.

While not divulging any specific jurisdiction while due diligence and the licensing process is underway, Westbury did say that expansion in regulated western European and African markets are on the horizon.

He explained: “Global expansion, in my view, is everything when it comes to perception. By growing into these new markets and expanding our global footprint, we hope to significantly change and improve the understanding of 1xBet. As I’ve said, this goes hand-in-hand with engaging more and openly sharing the positive work we do.

“We’re already very strong in Africa, with an impressive number of licences there. Our move into Western Europe is well underway, with licences in Spain and Ireland already secured. We’re actively looking to add to these, and I’m aware of two or three additional processes currently in progress.”

Another aspect of challenging perceptions in the industry is speaking up about player protection initiatives, according to Westbury.

“I know that comes under the regulatory requirements, but actually I separate it. We put the player first in every aspect, in terms of entertainment and engagement, but also protection. That helps build a brand through strong positioning. I believe there needs to be a strong corporate social responsibility aspect to everything that goes behind and underpins everything.”

The Strategic Advisor is confident in his ability to drive change and explain those initiatives, noting that his record speaks for itself and that his track record of results in his previous roles is unmatched.

“I think one thing I’ve always done, rightly or wrongly, is act with integrity to my benefit and sometimes to my detriment. But I think integrity, clarity, individualism and clear goals are key.

“At 1xBet, we have very clear goals that we need to achieve to build momentum. And I always talk about momentum as being the most important thing, because once you start that snowball, it grows and it grows and it grows and it’s unstoppable.”

Engaging with the industry in Lisbon

One of Westbury’s first industry conferences in his new role is SBC Summit in September.

He sees this as the perfect opportunity to engage with the wider industry about 1xBet’s goals and plans as well as industry trends.

“For 1xBet, it is about making a positive impact, engaging with everyone and really giving people an understanding of what has been achieved in regulated markets and where we need to go forward. That means we’ve got to speak to a lot of people and you combine that with understanding the market trends.”

One trend Westbury is eager to talk about is risk taking and innovation, which he believes is lacking. He told SBC News about meeting Nik Robinson – founder of Big Time Gaming and creator of the Megaways mechanic – at a recent conference, and discussing the topic of risk taking.

“Megaways was a massive risk but it worked out. Now, not all risks do pay off. But let’s look at entertainment, let’s look at risk taking, let’s look at differentiation, because it’s all a bit samey right now, especially on the B2B side. There’s no differentiation and there seems to be a lack of desire to look at the end customer.

“The conversations I want to be involved in are ones that understand we’re an entertainment industry. Be that on the B2B or B2C side, putting the end user at the forefront of what we do and understanding risk taking.”

Ultimately, as Westbury settles into the role throughout the next few months, he seeks to leverage his experiences, proven track record and skillset to boost 1xBet’s brand in the industry. Through regulatory expansion and industry engagement, the operator is gearing up for an exciting period over the next 12 months.