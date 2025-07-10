Share Facebook

CIRSA SA has made its long-awaited market debut, securing a €2.5bn valuation and raising €400m in fresh capital on its first day of trading on the main Bolsa Madrid stock exchange.

The float marks Spain’s largest IPO since 2015 and comes despite ongoing jitters across global equity markets. Shares opened up 6.7% to €16 before settling at €15, in line with the initial offering price.

The listing offers a partial win for private equity giant Blackstone, which acquired CIRSA in 2018 from Spanish casino mogul Manuel Lao Hernández. It’s the culmination of years of speculation, with IPO rumours swirling since the company returned to operating profits in 2022.

Blackstone had initially eyed a much larger raise of up to €2bn through a mix of primary and secondary share placements, but scaled back the deal amid cooling investor appetite and ESG-driven resistance from Spanish institutional funds.

The IPO included the issue of 26 million new shares, with proceeds aimed at deleveraging the group. A further €121m could be added via an over-allotment option. Since 2023, CIRSA has been under strict orders to trim its long-term debt below €2.5bn, bringing leverage down to 3.4x EBITDA from 3.8x.

Despite strong overseas interest, several domestic asset managers—among them Bestinver, Mutuactivos and Santander AM—opted out, citing internal policies against gambling stocks. CIRSA’s sector credentials are under pressure as Spain prepares to introduce the toughest surveillance regime yet for gambling activity.

Government plans include a national customer registry, tougher compliance rules for venues, and safeguards for under-21s against high-risk products. With several Spanish regions also reviewing local gambling rules, operators are bracing for a regulatory squeeze.

Meanwhile, CIRSA’s exposure to Latin America adds further uncertainty. The group is active in 11 countries, including, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, where inflation and political risk continue to buffet balance sheets.

Just days before the listing, Blackstone pulled a sharp move — awarding itself a €230m dividend from CIRSA via a share premium vehicle. The payout, worth 161% of CIRSA’s adjusted net profit, was disclosed in the IPO prospectus and has raised eyebrows over the US firm’s longer-term commitment.

With Blackstone now reviewing its European portfolio — across leisure, retail, entertainment and real estate—analysts are asking how long the group intends to remain a major investor in Spain.

The IPO is one of only a handful to make it to market in Europe this year. A planned listing of another Blackstone-backed Spanish firm, Hotel Investment Partners, was shelved just weeks ago amid market volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting sentiment between the US, China and the EU.

For now, CIRSA has hit its number. But questions linger over how it navigates tightening regulation, Latin American risk, and a shareholder base watching closely for signs of Blackstone’s next move.