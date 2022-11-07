10bet expands African footprint with South Africa market entry

Share Facebook

South Africa has become the latest market entry for 10bet, in a move which highlights the operator’s commitment to “expanding further into Africa, one country at a time”.

10bet is currently live in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. By entering South Africa, the firm explained that it will offer sports bettors access to more than 2,000 betting markets across 25,000 live events each month.

Via the 10bet app, players will be able to view recent games and place bets, as well as make deposits and withdrawals using a number of payment methods, including vouchers, card transactions, efts and mobile money options.

Zanele Nhlapo, 10bet Africa PR and CSR Manager, commented: “We are focused on investing considerably into the market to ensure we serve the South African betting consumer with a world class product, using globally recognized technology as well as local partnerships and integrations with key players in the market to build a platform that best serves our customers here.”

As well as sports betting markets, 10bet will offer access to its portfolio of casino games – which includes titles from providers such as Evolution, NetEnt and Yggdrasil.

This, the operator believes, provides “a mix of exciting instant and live games for online game lovers all over South Africa”.

Nhlapo concluded: “Not only are we excited to roll out our offering and deliver quality online and sports excitement to South Africa, but we are also committed to making sustainable investments to the various communities across the country through our CSR initiatives focused on sports, sports education and sporting infrastructure. We’re eager to begin our successful tenure in this market.”