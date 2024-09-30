Gordon Moody to deliver specific support for gambling stigmas of LGBTQ community

Share Facebook

Gordon Moody has unveiled plans to launch ‘Gambling Support First Aid’, a programme designed to educate diverse stakeholders on how to help those suffering from gambling-related harm.

Announced during a press conference at SBC Summit Lisbon, the two-day training programme will educate attendees on how to recognise the signs of somebody who may be a problem gambler, as well as how you can support individuals through various support mechanisms.

According to Nina Shafaq, CEO of Gordon Moody, the course aims to break down the stigma around gambling-related harm.

“Most of us know how to respond to a medical emergency, but a [small] amount of people know how to actually support people who may be experiencing gambling harm. We want to be able to create a community where talking about gambling as a hidden addiction isn’t stigmatised and people feel comfortable being able to talk about it,” explained Shafaq.

“We recognise that this isn’t something that we can do on our own so what we will be encouraging is anybody interested in training to come and speak to us about how they can become a gambling support first aider instructor so they can take the training out into their communities and deliver it on our behalf.”

When questioned, Shafaq also confirmed that Gambling Support First Aid is designed to be delivered internationally and will have “a range of learning methods” to meet the needs of people with different learning styles.

Alongside Gambling Support First Aid, Gordon Moody also announced that it is opening a new treatment facility in Redditch, England.

Specialist support for LGBTQ community,

The centre will have the capacity to treat 28 individuals and has been specifically designed to meet the specific needs of patients, especially those in the LGBTQ community, due to being able to offer individual spaces for each resident.

Shafaq explained that previously Gordon Moody was unable to safely place some members of the LGBTQ community into its men’s or women’s units as it requires using shared facilities.

Another development is that Gordon Moody has changed its referral process. Rather than using a specific network of organisations, Gordon Moody is now opening that up so it can receive direct referrals from operators and other industry stakeholders.

On the change, Shafaq said: “I know it has been particularly difficult for operators who are working in this space and are looking at ways in which they can support people. There’s a lot of signposting going on but there’s no direct referral route so we’re keen to ensure that can introduce that.”

“We will be working with operators to make sure there’s a link on their website or there’s training within their staff group so that we’re one of the organisations that comes to mind when they do come across somebody who may need some support.”