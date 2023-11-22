SGWeek 2023 nets record coverage promoting safer gambling tools

Share Facebook

The Betting & Gaming Council (BGC) has reported a significant increase in the reach and coverage of Safer Gambling Week (#SGWeek), noting a 70% rise in promotional activities compared to the previous year.

The surge resulted in over 50 million interactions on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and another unnamed platform.

In its seventh iteration, Safer Gambling Week, held from November 13 to 19, continued its mission to unite the gambling sector in emphasizing available resources for players. The focus remains on helping players manage their gambling activities, offering advice, and fostering discussions about safer gambling practices among friends and family.

Organised by the BGC, bacta and the Bingo Association, the initiative’s website received half a million visits during the week, several cross-party senior MPs and peers backed the campaign, and the UK Gambling Commission supported the event as well.

The more than 50 million impressions on social media for Safer Gambling Week this year is a 70 per cent increase in comparison to the nearly 30 million recorded in 2022.

BGC Chief Executive Michael Dugher commented: “This year’s Safer Gambling Week campaign has proved another huge success, achieving new records for promoting the safer gambling tools available to customers and signposting the help and support available to those who need it.

“It is proven that the success of the campaign leads to increased use of popular safer gambling tools – like time-outs and deposit limits – that only exist in the regulated industry.

“The record numbers for both impressions and website visits show that the industry has never been more committed to ensuring the many millions who enjoy a regular flutter continue to do so in a safe and responsible environment.”

Football clubs across the country supported Safer Gambling Week too, including West Ham United, Brighton, Southampton and Middlesbrough, as well as Blackpool who featured the initiative’s logo on their shirt during their game last weekend.

Several events took place during the week as well, with speakers from safer gambling charities providing knowledge and best practices for responsible play.

Dugher added: “Thanks to Safer Gambling Week, we can be confident millions of people are better informed about the ways they can enjoy their hobby even more safely and responsibly, that’s something the entire industry can be proud of.

“But the regulated industry’s commitment to safer gambling is not just for one week of the year. It is our mission for every week of the year.”